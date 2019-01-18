Australia: Arrest made in Israeli student's killing

-
Law enforcement officials arrested a man on Friday in connection with the killing of an Israeli student who was on an exchange programme here.
The 20-year-old suspect was arrested from Greensborough, which is a Melbourne suburb roughly 10 kilometres away from Bundoora, where Aiia Maasarwe's body was found on Wednesday.
Andrew Stamper, an official investigating the case, told CNN that a hat and a shirt, believed to be the assailant's, were found around a 100 metres away from the crime spot. Stamper further labelled the La Trobe University exchange student's killing as an "absolutely horrendous, horrific attack."
"It's not easy for the family, it was shocking. You never think anything (like this will) happen in Australia, it's a very safe place," Rame, Maasarwe's relative told CNN while mentioning that her death in the country was the "last thing" he had expected.
