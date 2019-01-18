JUST IN
Russia: 2 Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets collide mid-air

ANI  |  Moscow [Russia] 

Two Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber jets collided mid-air in Russia's Far East on Friday.

"Two Su-34 aircraft flying from the sea collided mid-air. The crew of one aircraft ejected. The fate of both crews is unknown yet," TASS Russian news agency reported quoting a law enforcement officer.

While one jet has fallen into the sea, the whereabouts of the other jet is unknown at the moment, TASS reported.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 14:35 IST

