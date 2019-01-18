Russia: 2 Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jets collide mid-air

-
ALSO READ
Indigenous Sukhoi-30MKI costlier than Russian SU-30 as specifications not same: Govt
US slaps sanctions on Chinese military unit for buying Russian jets, missiles
Indigenously overhauled Sukhoi Su-30MKI handed over to IAF
IAF contingent participates in Exercise Pitch Black for first time
Russian fighter jet intercepts US aircraft over Black Sea
-
Two Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber jets collided mid-air in Russia's Far East on Friday.
"Two Su-34 aircraft flying from the sea collided mid-air. The crew of one aircraft ejected. The fate of both crews is unknown yet," TASS Russian news agency reported quoting a law enforcement officer.
While one jet has fallen into the sea, the whereabouts of the other jet is unknown at the moment, TASS reported.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU