Russia slams US for allegations of defence tech sale to N Korea

slammed the on Friday for levelling allegations against Kremlin of selling missile and to

"I would like to state with all my responsibility that the allegations against about the alleged purchase of missile and by North Koreans from us are contrived and absolutely unfounded," Russian to China told

" fails to find pretexts for accusations against us that is why they are making up another hoax. By this unfair way, (the US) is also trying to justify its destabilising policies in the area of international security," he added.

A US missile defence review had earlier stated that " has acquired Russian and is developing its own mobile missile defence capabilities, specifically, a mobile air and missile defence system.While indigenously produced, its interceptors and radar system share similarities with Russian systems."

Comments of both, and US, come in the wake of North Korea's top landing in DC to hold discussions over the next US- summit amid a stalemate in talks pertaining to denuclearisation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)