Two more rappers accuse Ariana Grande of plagiarising their content

American Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings' has once again landed her in trouble, as two more rappers have accused her of copying their content.

Shortly after the dropped '7 Rings' earlier this month, accused Grande of stealing lyrics and flow from her.

Following Nokia's accusations, two more rappers namely, and 2 Chainz, have explicitly called out the 'thank u, next' for allegedly stealing their work for the track.

Alleging that Grande stole from his song titled 'Pretty Boy Swag,' replied to a tweet in which the former star thanked her friends who featured in the '7 Rings' video and wrote, "Give me my credit. Period."

"Lol stop stealing my swag. Word," he added.

He later followed up with "You're a thief."

Meanwhile, MC 2 Chainz, an Atlanta-based rapper, pointed out the similarity between the '7 Rings' and his 'Door Swangin' video in terms of the setup where the songs were shot. Both the videos featured hot pink trap houses.

Using the reference of Big Draco aka Soulja Boy, a who accused Drake of stealing his musical style, MC 2 Chainz posted a clip of Grande's '7 Rings' on his page and wrote "Tryna figure out if I should Big Draco You all tell me in the comments. #bigdracovibesall2019,"

Grande reportedly expects that her new track '7 Rings', which is slated for release on Friday, will become an anthem for women empowerment.

According to TMZ sources who were involved in the recording, '7 Rings' was not just a random song title. Shortly after her breakup with Pete Davidson, Grande reportedly went out with her friends to a jewellery store and bought seven engagement rings for them.

The lyrics of '7 Rings' also feature references to her breakups just like 'Thank U, Next'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)