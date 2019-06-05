Two new Cabinet committees formed to spur growth. employment

With the spectre of slowdown haunting the economy and rising unemployment, Modi on Wednesday constituted two new Cabinet committees under his chairmanship to spur economic growth and investmentb and employment.

The five-member includes Home Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highways and of and

Another 10-member has been formed which includes Shah, Sitharaman, Goyal, and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Singh Tomar, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Petroleum and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister Skill and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Ministers of State (Labour) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Housing and Urban Affairs).

Economy has become a major cause of concern for the new government with GDP dropping to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of the 2018-19, according to NSSO figures. Overall GDP for last financial year has been estimated at 6.8 per cent against a target of 7.2 per cent.

On the employment front, just after the elections were over the government released the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) - Annual Report (july 2017 - July 2018) which put the umemployment rate at 6.1 per cent, the highest in 45 years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)