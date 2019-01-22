Two people dead after snow avalanche hits Ramban in J-K

Two people died on Tuesday after an hit them at Trigam village in district.

Both the people were heading to their respective homes when the unfortunate incident took place.

According to (DC), Showkat Aijaz: "Two persons died on Tuesday after a snow hit near village Trigam in the afternoon."

The has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the deceased.

According to reports, a few people were missing and rescuers were trying to locate them.

The area has been witnessing heavy snowfall for the past several days. Due to the and heavy snow accumulation at different stretches of the highway, the vehicular movement has been stopped.

On Tuesday, authorities have ordered to close the for commuters, in the wake of inclement weather conditions.

Also, authorities have ordered schools up to middle standard in Reasi district to remain closed for the day, and helicopter and at have also been suspended.

is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, a 40-day long period of harsh winter. Chillai-Kalan commences each year on December 21 and concludes on January 30.

Along with Kashmir, and Uttarakhand also received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the plains in

