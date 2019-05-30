Two people shot dead in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

Two people were shot dead by some assailants last night in Nagar area here. Personal rivalry is believed to be the reason behind the murder.

One of the deceased has been identified as and the other as Akash, who was a passerby.

Few people have been arrested by police in the case. Police is also checking the CCTV footages of the area.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)