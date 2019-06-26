JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Amritsar: BSF official arrested, heroin worth over Rs 1 lakh seized from him

Match against India very important for us, says Chris Gayle
Business Standard

Two pilgrims die during Kinner Kailash yatra

ANI  |  General News 

Two pilgrims died of cold and altitude sickness on Wednesday, while undertaking a yatra to Kinner Kailash in Kinnaur district.

The deceased, identified as Piyush Verma and Varun Singh died due to extremely cold weather as they were wading through the difficult terrain of the Kinner Kailash Mountain.

According to the police, a total of five friends undertook the trek in Kinnaur district.

The other three -- Karan, Rajendra Kumar and Anshul Jaswal -- were rescued by the Quick Response Team of Kinnaur Police.

District officials have directed other pilgrims to refrain from taking the yatra to the mountain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU