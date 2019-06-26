Two pilgrims die during Kinner Kailash yatra

-
Two pilgrims died of cold and altitude sickness on Wednesday, while undertaking a yatra to Kinner Kailash in Kinnaur district.
The deceased, identified as Piyush Verma and Varun Singh died due to extremely cold weather as they were wading through the difficult terrain of the Kinner Kailash Mountain.
According to the police, a total of five friends undertook the trek in Kinnaur district.
The other three -- Karan, Rajendra Kumar and Anshul Jaswal -- were rescued by the Quick Response Team of Kinnaur Police.
District officials have directed other pilgrims to refrain from taking the yatra to the mountain.
