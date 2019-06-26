Haridwar: Five arrested for misbehaving with police

Locals misbehaved with the police here on Tuesday after the cops seized illegal liquor.

An FIR was lodged against eight persons in this regard in station. Five persons have been nabbed and three persons are absconding.

"The city control room had received information about illegal liquor being carried on a scooty. It was decided that the scooty would be brought to the station," Kamlesh Upadhyay, SP (City) said.

"Some locals misbehaved with the police in the process. An FIR was filed in the Station. Five accused were arrested and three are still being pursued," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)