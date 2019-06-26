Amritsar: BSF official arrested, heroin worth over Rs 1 lakh seized from him

The (STF) on Wednesday arrested a (BSF) and seized over 1 kilogram of heroin from on Wednesday, police said.

The soldier, identified as Sushil Kumar Chourey had confiscated four packets of the drug last year from the BOP Dauke area of Indo Pak border where he was posted from 2016 to 2019.

The estimated worth of the 1.320 kilograms of seized heroin is said to have a market value over Rs one lakh.

According to the police, Chourey later started selling the recovered drugs to various hotels and he was assisted by four other men namely Gaurav Sharma, Ashwini Kumar, and

All four men in the racket, along with the BSF have been arrested.

"This is indeed a very shameful incident. A man who could initiate such a heinous crime is capable of committing many others," Rachpal Singh, of said.

The also stated that before joining the task force, Sushil was a from Madhya Pradesh, his residential city.

The said, "We shall investigate further into the matter. All attempts to cut down on drug abuse will be initiated."

After a series of such incidents being reported, the said it has decided to organise special programs pertaining to awareness on drug abuse in every district on June 26. The events shall involve active participation from schools, NGOs and social welfare organisations.

