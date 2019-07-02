U'khand: Inter-state police meeting held ahead of Kanwar Yatra

An Inter-state police meeting of officers took place here on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Kanwar Yatra.

The Kanwar Yatra is scheduled to begin from July 17.

Senior police officials from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were at the meeting with the officials of ITBP and SSB at the Police Officers Mess in Dehradun.

Anil Raturi, DGP Uttarakhand said decisions to ensure proper facilities and security for the devotees had been taken in the meeting and all the five state police officials had agreed to strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

"We held talks as to how to provide the best facilities to the devotees who will be coming for the Kanwar Yatra. All officials from the different states unanimously agreed to follow the Supreme Court guidelines which restrict the use of DJ's in the Yatra, additionally carrying hockey and sticks will be banned," Raturi said.

He added that police will keep a close tab on the devotees who try to disrupt the harmony during the Yatra.

