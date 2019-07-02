Indian Medical Council Bill is need of the hour: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that amends the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, was the need of the hour.

Moving the Bill in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage, Harsh Vardhan spoke in detail as to why the Bill was necessitated for the government.

"In last two decades, a perception was built that the Medical Council of India (MCI) has failed on its responsibilities and has become a hub of corruption and corrupt practices," he said.

"This bill is simple and have procedural issues. It is need of the hour," he said urging the members to pass the Bill.

The Bill is aimed at bringing in transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country and would provide for supersession of the Medical Council of India (MCI) for a period of two years from September 26, 2018.

The Indian Medical Council bill had lapsed after it was introduced in 16th Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey. The Cabinet had approved the Bill on June 12 this year to replace the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 through an Act of Parliament.

The Bill provides for supersession of Medical Council of India (MCI) for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)