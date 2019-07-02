VHP seeks arrest of those guilty of vandalising temple in Hauz Qazi area

A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and sought the arrest of all those involved in vandalising a temple in Hauz Qazi area in old Delhi's Chawri Bazar on Sunday night.

Alok Kumar, a member of the VHP delegation, said: "We have given four days' time to the police to arrest the people who vandalised the temple, failing which the VHP will be free to take the matter in its own hands."

"We have told the Police Commissioner that when the fight was over the parking of a scooty, then why they vandalised the temple. This is a conspiracy to create communal tension in the area," he said.

Kumar said that the area is dominated by Muslims but Hindus are doing the business. "They want the Hindus to leave the area for which they are indulging into such acts. The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera has recorded the incident and we have the proof," added Kumar.

In reply to a question about the installation of new idols of gods inside the temple, Kumar said: "It will be done as per the traditions. We will organise a 'padayatra' with the new idol for which we do not need any permission. It is our religious right to do so," he said.

A minor tussle over a parking issue in the area snowballed into a confrontation between the people of two communities, which led to the vandalisation of a temple.

Police have registered an FIR in this regard. So far, three people have been arrested.

Union Minister and Chandani Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday morning visited the area and urged the people to maintain peace and communal harmony.

"It is very unfortunate and painful. The kind of things done to the temple is unforgivable. I have been told that the police are already taking action. Culprits will be arrested soon and punished. I appeal to the people to maintain harmony," said Dr Vardhan.

