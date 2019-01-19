U'khand's net domestic product pegged at Rs 2,12,433 crore for 2018-19

The (NSDP) of Uttarakhand for 2018-19 has been pegged at Rs 2,12,433 crore, showing a growth rate of 10.43 per cent over the provisional estimate of Rs 1,92,364 crore in 2017-18.

According to an official statement of the (DES), the first advance estimates for the year 2018-19 are tentative and will be revised later on after having a discussion with the (CSO).

(NSDP) is defined as a measure, in monetary terms, of the volume of all goods and services produced within the boundaries of the state during a given period of time after deducting the wear and tear or depreciation, accounted without duplication.

"The advance estimates of (GSDP) at current prices in the year 2018-19 is provisionally estimated at Rs 2,37,147 crore, showing a growth rate of 10.34 per cent over the estimates of GSDP for the year 2017-18, which is Rs 2,14,933 crore provisional estimates," the statement said.

According to the statement, advance estimates of GSDP at constant prices in the year 2018-19 is provisionally estimated at Rs 1,84,902 crore, showing a growth rate of 7.03 per cent over the provisional estimates of GSDP for the previous year 2017-18 which is Rs 1,72,753 crore.

The advance estimates of NSDP at constant prices for the year 2018-19 is provisionally estimated at Rs 1,64,067 crore, showing a growth rate of 6.88 per cent over the provisional estimates of NSDP for the year 2017-18 which is Rs 1,53,505 crore.

Per capita income of the state calculated over NSDP at current prices is estimated for the year 2018-19 (advance estimates) and 2017-18 (provisional estimates) is Rs 1,90,284 and Rs 1,74,622 respectively.

