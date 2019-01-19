Indian Coast Guard's Clean and Green India drive at Bogmallo Beach

The Indian on Saturday conducted a special drive at to spread public awareness about the impact of coastal and necessity of such cleaning drives.

The 'Clean and Green India' event held on the occasion of 42nd Indian is inspired by Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, sources said.

Sarpanch of the Chicolna Bogmallo Panchayat, praised the initiative and flagged open the drive, which saw participation by over 250 coast guard personnel and their families.

DIG complimented those who volunteered for the drive.

"This event will inspire and motivate our people to keep our beaches clean by raising awareness amongst the public about the importance of keeping the beaches clean, more so as is one of the most coveted tourist destinations on the map of India," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)