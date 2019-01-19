PM slams anti-BJP rally held in Kolkata, says Opposition not happy with transparent governance

Modi on Saturday slammed the political parties which came together at a Kolkata rally, saying they would not be able to get away with their "misdeeds" by forming alliances.

He contended that the parties trying to form a 'maha gathbandhan' for the elections were those which were not happy with his "transparent governance and anti-corruption stance".

"This is a fight between optimistic thinking and pessimistic attitude, a fight between development and corruption, a fight between public and the mahagathbandhan," Modi said at a event here while the leaders of about 20 parties were attending an anti-BJP rally in Kolkata.

Questionining the basis of their unity, he said participants of the rally are those who want to save themselves.

"They have all gathered there and are shouting 'bachao, bachao, bachao'," Modi said.

"They may form as many alliances as they want to, but they will not be able to get away with their misdeeds," he said.

"They may get space in newspapers, but they will not be able to get a place in the hearts of the people. Nobody cares about those who are disconnected from the ground," the asserted.

He said the alliance is not against him but against the people.

"This mahagathbandhan is not against me, it is against the people. They have not even united properly as of now but see the way they are bargaining over seat sharing. First-time voters are taking note of it," Modi said.

Taking a pot shot at the Opposition, he said so many parties of the country had lost their sleep and assembled in Kolkata just because BJP has one elected in

He said the Opposition parties were not happy with his "transparent governance" and "anti-corruption" stance and, therefore, have resorted to banding together under the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

"We focused on the work we did, rather than promoting our name. In all government schemes, there's no mention of Modi. This proves our intent of welfare of the people, not our family. They are not happy with our honesty and governance," Modi said.

"They think 'why is Modi changing the norms of governance?' They have a problem with my strict action against corruption, they are angry with me removing all the middlemen who used to steal the rights of the poor. Because of this anger, they are trying to form a Mahagathbandhan," he added.

He said the people who used to loathe the Congress, have also come on the same platform.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' is not only anti-Modi but also anti-people, he said.

In a veiled attack on the Congress, the said while the BJP-led strives to pursue 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' (everyone's support, everyone's welfare), "the party which ruled for decades" was concerned only about one family.

Referring to BJP's aborted Rath Yatra in West Bengal, Modi said a political party is stopped from organising an event in the state with the help of unconstitutional means while the Opposition parties have gathered there to give lecture on democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)