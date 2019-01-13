Uddhav Thackeray questions whether Ram temple promise is another 'jumla' of Modi govt

Uddhav Thackeray, whose party is a constituent of the ruling NDA, on Sunday attacked the over delay in the construction of in Ayodhya, and said people won't trust it if the issue is made into another 'jumla'.

Thackeray criticised for accusing the of stalling the Ram Janmbhoomi case in the

"Rs 15 lakh in accounts was a 'jumla' and now even this (Ram temple) is a jumla? When we went to Ayodhya, people said,"ye to Bal Saheb ka ladka aaya hai, ye to banake hi jayega". If you are making this issue also a jumla, how can you expect people to trust you?" he asked.

"They (BJP) say comes in between when the issue comes up. Just because comes in the middle, people punished them by taking away the majority and giving you the power. However, we don't see any built by you so far," said Thackeray.

is a constituent of the NDA and part of BJP-led governments at the centre and in

On Saturday, Modi, while addressing the BJP council meeting at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, had accused the Congress of creating obstacles in the resolution of the issue. Furthermore, the said the Congress did not want a solution in the matter.

In November last year, Thackeray had visited to "wake up the central government" and initiate the construction of the Furthermore, he had said no talks would be held on any other issues, including an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, unless and until the Centre fixes a date to begin construction of the temple.

"When I was coming here (Ayodhya), some people asked me why you want to come here. Is there behind this because elections are near? My answer is quite simple. We recall those, whom we forget. I am not here to do Today is an important day in my life. Every Hindu wants the to be made. Today I have come here to wake up Kumbhakarna. Kumbhakarna was not just a part of Ramayana; he is there today also. Kumbhakarna used to sleep for six months in Ramayana, but present-day Kumbhakarna has been sleeping for four years. So, I have come here to wake him up," Thackeray had said during his visit to

"We want the date when the temple will be made. First, tell us when you will make the temple, then we can talk on other things. Today I want the date. I don't want to take credit for the construction of Ram temple, we want a date," he had emphasised.

