PIL in SC seeking transparency at petrol pumps

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the seeking direction for the government to ensure transparency and fairness at petrol pumps across the country.

The petitioner, Amit Sahni, sought immediate steps to stop cheating at petrol pumps by giving lesser fuel by installing a "microchip" to speed up the pulse meter or by any other method. The PIL is likely to come up for hearing before the apex court in the coming week.

The petitioner claimed that the petrol pump owners use a hyper-technical mechanism for cheating customers. "The petrol pump owners use a hyper-technical mechanism for cheating customers by using a for vending lesser fuel. At some places, remotes are used for the purpose of increasing or decreasing the measurement depending upon the customer's attitude," the petition stated.

"Cheating at petrol pumps across the country is rampant to such an extent that as per news report, the had advised the state governments to conduct surprise inspections at petrol pumps and check for the chips, which cut the outflow of fuel by as much as 10 per cent," it further read.

Furthermore, various news reports have stated that ranks third in the list of petrol/diesel fraud among states. tops the list, followed by Uttar Pradesh, the petition submitted.

In order to ensure fairness and transparency at petrol pumps, proper regulations are required with respect to fuel vending as it affects every one of us directly or indirectly, said the petitioner.

To stop fraud at petrol pumps, the petitioner suggested that black hose pipes used for fuel vending may be replaced with a transparent pipe so that the consumer can see the fuel passing through the same in the vehicle.

Sahni suggested and urged the top court that his suggestions be implemented by the state governments. "Transparent dispenser with measurements may be installed or connected along with the fuel vending machines in such a way to fill the fuel in the transparent dispenser first and then the same is transmitted to the vehicle through a transparent hosepipe," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)