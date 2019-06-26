Umar Kremlev urges AIBA Executive Committee members to unite

After the (IOC) denied recognition to the International Association (AIBA), the of the Russian Federation, Umar Kremlev, said that members should unite.

Kermlev, who is also an member, said, "I think that today, after all the decisions of the IOC, all members of the will understand that we need to unite and say goodbye to the old. And everyone guilty of what brought AIBA to, must confess, apologize to the community and leave. Our task, as members of the AIBA Executive Committee, is to unite, to accept early reforms and to start everything from scratch together to bring boxing back to a high level."

Kremlev also said that they have already launched the process of creating the and are receiving numerous calls from around the world.

"We have already launched the process of creating the and are receiving hundreds of calls from around the world from everyone who cares about boxing, saying that they are waiting for the moment when they can start cooperating with the foundation, including to repay AIBA's debts," he said.

Kermlev thanked the whole boxing community as he said: "Thanks to the whole boxing community, that everyone supports our idea with the creation of a fund and the preservation of Olympic boxing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)