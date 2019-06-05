Union Ministers celebrate Id-ul-Fitr at Naqvi's residence

A number of Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman and reached the residence of for Minority Affairs Abbas to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr here on Wednesday.

"This Eid should be filled with pleasure, enthusiasm and happiness for everybody. I extend my wishes to all the people of the country," said Sitharaman on the occasion.

Announcing the scholarship of Rs 5 crore to girl students from the minority community over the next five years, said: "Today I have given a very big Eidy (Eid present) to the girl students from the minority community. Rs 5 crore scholarship will be given to them over the next five years."

" is a bunch of flowers where people of all hues, religion, and ideology co-exist in harmony. I extend my best wishes to everybody on Eid."

Maintaining that the does not believe in the vote-for-development game, said: "This government believes in the development of everybody including those who did not vote for us."

Extending his best wishes to all the citizens on the occasion, said: "May the peace and harmony of this country remain intact. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwass.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)