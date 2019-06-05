Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: Omar Abdullah wishes Muslim community

chief wished the Muslim community on the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

"On the devout occasion of Eid, I'd like to wish the entire Muslim community on behalf of me and my family. We hope that the Lord grants all our wishes today and gives us immense blessings as we have worked very hard and prayed for our state's peace and harmony," Abdullah said.

The Conference (NC) refrained from giving any statements regarding the delimitation plan. "It is a religious day. Let's keep politics away from it," he said.

Abdullah has adamantly opposed the structuring of delimitation plan in & K in the past.

The on Tuesday extended that the holding of assembly elections in the state of & K will be held later this year. The schedule of these elections shall be drafted and subsequently publicised after the proceedings of Amarnath Yatra.

