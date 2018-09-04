Unique process to revolutionize solar power usage discovered

With researchers successfully splitting the water into and by altering the machinery in plants, the quest of harnessing in different ways has got a renewed hope.

The latest study by academics of led by 's College put semi-artificial to use to formulate a new strategy of producing and storing The academics used a blend of modern technologies and biological components to convert water into and from natural sunlight. The methodology also resulted in more absorption of sunlight in comparison to the natural process of

This unique platform to achieve unassisted solar-driven water-splitting is developed at the in and it is expected that the key findings of this research may now revolutionise the systems used for

The issue of scaling process of creation through artificial photosynthesis for industrial usage was marred by the fact that catalysts used in the process are often expensive and toxic. However, the research instead used the enzymes to create the desired result thus overcoming the limitation.

along with her team managed to reactivate a process in the algae that has been dormant for millennia. Researchers are now hopeful that innovative for solar can be developed through the findings.

Soko asserted that the findings of this research can lead to the emergence of more robust

"The approach could be used to couple other reactions together to see what can be done, learn from these reactions and then build synthetic, more robust pieces of technology," she said.

This is first of its kind model to use hydrogenase and photosystem II for creating semi-artificial photosynthesis supported entirely by

The research has been published in Energy journal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)