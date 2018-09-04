UP: 12 dead in 24 hours, flood alerts issued

Flood alerts have been issued across the state of till September 6.At least 12 people have lost their lives while over 300 houses were damaged in different parts of the state in last 24 hours, confirmed.Meanwhile, the has provided relief compensation to the affected people, Kumar added.

On August 4, Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in district after incessant rains in many parts of the state led to severe water-logging in several areas.Earlier, a flood-like situation also erupted in Moradabad after the water-level rose in Ramganga following heavy and continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand. Also, district administration had to rescue 18 labourers who were stranded in flood water near a damaged bridge over in Najibabad.

According to the latest data released by the government, six people were dead in Shahjahanpur while three lost their lives in district. The torrential rains also claimed four lives in and Auraiya districts also.Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the adjacent states of Delhi, Uttarakhand and too experienced heavy rainfall in the past several days.

