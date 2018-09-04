UP: 12 dead in 24 hours, flood alerts issued

-
Flood alerts have been issued across the state of Uttar Pradesh till September 6.At least 12 people have lost their lives while over 300 houses were damaged in different parts of the state in last 24 hours, State Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar confirmed.Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority has provided relief compensation to the affected people, Kumar added.
On August 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri district after incessant rains in many parts of the state led to severe water-logging in several areas.Earlier, a flood-like situation also erupted in Moradabad after the water-level rose in Ramganga following heavy and continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand. Also, Bijnor district administration had to rescue 18 labourers who were stranded in flood water near a damaged bridge over Sukhro River in Najibabad.
According to the latest data released by the government, six people were dead in Shahjahanpur while three lost their lives in Sitapur district. The torrential rains also claimed four lives in Amethi and Auraiya districts also.Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the adjacent states of Delhi, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh too experienced heavy rainfall in the past several days.
