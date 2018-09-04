Justice hasn't been done yet: Owaisi on Hyderabad twin blasts case verdict

(AIMIM) on Tuesday did not approve the special Investigation Agency (NIA) court's order of convicting two out of the five accused in the 2007 twin blasts case and acquitting two others.

"Justice has not been done yet," he said.

"It was a very tragic incident for of the acquitted told me that all evidence was circumstantial. Even the eye-witnesses were found one-and-a-half years after the blast. I feel that justice has not been done yet," Owaisi told media here.

The NIA, which has been set up inside Cherlapally Central Jail, will pronounce judgement on one more accused on Monday. All five accused are lodged in the same jail. The quantum of the sentence will be discussed on Monday.

Those convicted are and while those acquitted in the case are and Furthermore, two more accused in the case, and Iqbal Bhatkal, are absconding.

The simultaneous blasts occurred in in Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park, killing nearly 42 people and injured over 60.

