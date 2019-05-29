Vadra to appear before ED in land grab case

Priyanka Gandhi's husband is expected to appear before the (ED) here on Thursday in a case related to land grand in Delhi-NCR, Bikaner in and purchase of properties in foreign countries.

The ED had last week issued a summon to Vadra, the of Sonia Gandhi, to appear before it for questioning on Thursday.

On May 24, the agency had requested the High Court for custodial interrogation of for questioning him about the source of funds used for the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds and ascertain the role of certain other people, who allegedly helped him launder money.

On Monday, the high court issued a notice to and his on a plea filed by the ED seeking cancellation of the trial court order granting them anticipatory bail in a money laundering case. The court has sought the reply of Vadra and Arora on the plea and posted the matter for hearing to July 17.

The EC had claimed that Arora was aware of Vadra's overseas undeclared assets and was instrumental in arranging funds for buying the flat.

Vadra is enjoying protection from arrest with the condition that he cannot leave without permission of a special

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)