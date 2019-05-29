UP: Petrol pump cashier shot at by miscreants in Lucknow

A petrol pump and another person were shot at by two miscreants on Tuesday, police said.

of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Nathani said, "Two unidentified men came and intentionally hit him. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Rs 4-5 lakh cash which they were carrying at the time was not looted and is in the custody of the pump."

A case has been registered and the police have started the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)