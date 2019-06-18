Owaisi replies 'Allahu Akbar' as MPs chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Lok Sabha

Asaduddin Owaisi, of (AIMIM), was greeted with slogans of ' Ram', ' Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' on Tuesday as he went on to take oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha here.

Owaisi, a (MP) from constituency, immediately gave it back and said, "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind" while concluding his oath.

Later, responding to opposition's gesture, Owaisi told ANI, "I think, it's good that they remember such things after seeing me. I hope they remember our constitution and the deaths of children in Muzaffarpur as well. I will keep an eye on them."

Besides, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) lone from Punjab's Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann, raised 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogans at the end of his oath-taking ceremony earlier today.

This comes after from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur ended her oath taking ceremony with ' Ki Jai' slogan on Monday. Subsequently, every member continued to raise slogans.

Moreover, chants of ' Ram' marked the oath-taking by Babual Supriyo, elected from in West Bengal, where the chanting of the slogan became a political issue during the recent elections.

The furore over ' Ram' slogan started in the state after Chief lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 district earlier this month.

