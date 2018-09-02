UP: Heavy rains claim 16 lives in 24hrs

At least 16 people were dead and 12 injured due to heavy rainfall and lightning in in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the government, six people were dead in Shahjahanpur while three lost their lives in district. The torrential rains claimed four lives in and Auraiya districts also.

As many as 461 houses were damaged and 18 animals harmed due to lightning.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the adjacent states of Delhi, Uttarakhand and too experienced heavy rainfall.

