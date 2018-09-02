11 arrested in UPSSSC tubewell operators paper leak case

-
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested 11 people in connection with the question paper leak for tubewell operators exams under the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC).
Mobile phones, documents and cash worth Rs 15 lakh were also seized from the possession of the arrested suspects.
Addressing the media here, Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar said, "11 people were arrested last night, including their mastermind Sachin (a teacher), in connection with UP tubewell operator paper leak case. Some papers and cash were retrieved from them."
The exams for tubewell operators under the UPSSSC, which was scheduled to take place today, were postponed after the Hindi paper got leaked on social media.
Following the incident, the Lucknow District Magistrate informed that the fresh dates for the same will be announced soon.
