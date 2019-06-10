JUST IN
UP: Transgenders beaten with lathis by police in Meerut

ANI  |  General News 

Police lathicharged a group of transgenders after they allegedly created ruckus inside Lalkurti police station here on Monday.

A video clip of the incident shows policemen thrashing transgenders with their lathis.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meerut said, "Transgenders misbehaved inside police station premises so force was used to control them."

The SSP added that "If the force used was more than required then a probe will be conducted."

According to reports two groups of transgenders got embroiled in a verbal spat that escalated and police who were called in brought the transgenders to the police station where they allegedly created ruckus.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 22:18 IST

