All ministries must focus on steps to improve ease of living: PM Modi

Modi on Monday interacted with all Secretaries at his residence here and stressed the need for focussing on steps to improve the ease of living.

"The mandate (of 2019 elections) reflects the will and aspirations of the people to change the status quo, and seek a better life for themselves," an official statement quoted Modi, as saying.

Modi said that India's progress in 'Ease of Doing Business' should reflect in greater facilitation for small businesses and entrepreneurs. He said that each ministry of the government should focus on 'Ease of Living'.

He said the Indian voter has outlined a vision for the next five years, and "this is now an opportunity before us." "The huge expectations of the people should not be viewed as a challenge, but an opportunity," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also recalled his first interaction with the Secretaries in June 2014. He said the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections have been marked by the pro-incumbency wave, for which the credit must go to the entire team of officials, which worked hard, conceived schemes, and delivered excellent results on the ground, over the last five years.

Amit Shah, Defence Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and (Independent Charge) for North East were also present on the occasion.

Talking about India's demographic dividend, Modi said: "It is essential that the demographics be utilised efficiently. Every department of the and every district of each State have a role to play in making a five trillion dollar economy."

He touched upon the importance of the 'Make in India' initiative, and the need to make tangible progress towards this end. He said that water, fisheries, and animal husbandry, will also be important areas for the government.

said to have seen that Secretaries have a vision, commitment, and to take the country forward. He said he is proud of the team. He urged everyone to use technology to improve outcome and efficiency in each department.

He said that all departments must seek to leverage the upcoming milestone of 75 years of independence, which can inspire people to make a contribution to the betterment of the country. He urged everyone to hit the ground running and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Initiating the interaction, recalled how has interacted directly with all officers up to the level of during his first tenure.

According to the statement, Sinha mentioned two important tasks which would be placed before the Groups of Secretaries: A five-year plan document for each ministry, with well-defined targets and milestones, and a significant impactful decision in each ministry, for which approvals will be taken within 100 days.

During the interaction, various Secretaries shared their vision and ideas on subjects such as administrative decision-making, agriculture, rural development, and Panchayati Raj, IT initiatives, education reform, healthcare, industrial policy, economic growth, skill development, and so on, said the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)