Expansion of Kumaraswamy's ministry postponed to Friday due to Karnad's demise

Expansion of Chief HD Kumaraswamy led has been postponed to Friday following the demise of veteran and screenwriter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the announced three-day state mourning and one-day public holiday to mourn the death of the veteran Karnad, 81, passed away after a here.

The oath-taking ceremony for the ministers was scheduled to take place at 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The ministry expansion is widely seen as a measure to quell growing dissent within the Congress-JDS coalition that threatens the stability of the government.

According to sources, two independent legislators H Nagesh -- Mulabagilu MLA and R Shankar -- Ranebennur MLA, both supporting the coalition government, are expected to be inducted in the ministry.

Former and senior may again take oath as a minister, sources said.

Currently, there are three ministerial vacancies out of which two are to be filled from the JDS quota and one from the

The is supported by 80 MLAs, 37 of JDS, two independents and a of the The BJP's tally in the stands at 105.

