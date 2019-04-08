Upset over ignoring Christians in ticket allocation, KPCC vice president Sangliana resigns

-
Retired IPS officer H T Sangliana on Monday tendered resignation from the post of vice president Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC) claiming that the Congress has lost its focus and neglected the minority Christian community in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
In a letter written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Member of Parliament (MP) Sangliana said that not even a single seat among 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka was given to the Christian community.
Expressing his pain over the alleged "indifferent attitude of Congress towards Christian community," Sangliana said: "I have selflessly worked for the party since 2008, and today I feel sad that the Congress party has lost its focus and neglected the minority Christian community."
"I am deeply pained by this indifferent attitude towards Christian community and had conveyed the feelings of the Christians in Karnataka to Priyanka Gandhi a year ago as per your directions when you were campaigning in Madhya Pradesh."
"Today, not even a single seat among 28 from Karnataka is given to the Christian community. The state Congress leadership and pro-rata representation have not been considered during the allocation of parliamentary tickets from INC."
Sangliana, a former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) said, "In view of the above facts, at the behest of my community people, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of vice president KPCC and primary membership of the party with immediate effect."
Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases -- April 18 and 23 for 28 parliamentary seats. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
