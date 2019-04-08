Upset over ignoring Christians in ticket allocation, KPCC vice president Sangliana resigns

Retired IPS H T on Monday tendered resignation from the post of vice Pradesh Committee (KPCC) and primary membership of the (INC) claiming that the has lost its focus and neglected the minority Christian community in the ensuing elections.

In a letter written to Congress Rahul Gandhi, former (MP) said that not even a single seat among 28 seats from was given to the Christian community.

Expressing his over the alleged "indifferent attitude of Congress towards Christian community," said: "I have selflessly worked for the party since 2008, and today I feel sad that the Congress party has lost its focus and neglected the minority Christian community."

"I am deeply pained by this indifferent attitude towards Christian community and had conveyed the feelings of the Christians in to Priyanka Gandhi a year ago as per your directions when you were campaigning in "

"Today, not even a single seat among 28 from Karnataka is given to the Christian community. The state Congress leadership and pro-rata representation have not been considered during the allocation of parliamentary tickets from INC."

Sangliana, a former Karnataka of Police (DGP) said, "In view of the above facts, at the behest of my community people, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of vice KPCC and primary membership of the party with immediate effect."

elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases -- April 18 and 23 for 28 parliamentary seats. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

