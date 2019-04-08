Manipur HC orders release of journalist held under NSA

The High Court on Monday ordered the release of Chandra Wangkhem, who was detained under the Security Act (NSA) in November last year, for allegedly criticising the BJP-led in a

Wangkhem, a working with a local TV channel here, was first arrested on November 21 under the Security Act (NSA) for allegedly posting a video-recording targeting the stance of N Biren Singh and for allegedly observing the birth anniversary of

In the video clips, he purportedly called the a "puppet" of Modi-led Central government.

As per the reports, on November 25, a local court released him on bail but later on November 27, he was picked up from his residence by the police and detained under Section (3) (2) of the NSA Act, 1980.

On December 14, the also approved the detention of the under the NSA by the District Magistrate, Imphal West and fixed the period of detention for a period of one year from the date of detention.

He, however, filed the petition on December 19 challenging his detention.Various organisations including the Press Council of India, Indian Journalist Union, student bodies termed the detention as arbitrary and demanded the release of Kishorchandra.

