Complaint filed against two channels for violating poll code

(MPCC) on Monday moved the state demanding a ban on two channels - Zee TV and 'AND TV' for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by promoting various schemes launched by

"Two serials- 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' broadcast on the two networks Zee TV and & TV violated the Model Code of Conduct by promoting various schemes launched by PM Modi in his tenure," said Sachin Sawant, of MPCC wrote in a letter to the state

MPCC has alleged that in a scene in the episode of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' serial telecast two days ago, the characters and his wife could be seen talking about and Ujjwala Yojana, thereby, violating MCC.

In 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', two characters were seen talking about one of the flagship schemes of the central government- ' Mudra Yojana', the compaint said.

"The channels and production teams of such serials are 'deliberately' and 'mischievously' promoting the incumbent government. Action must be taken against them," it further read.

This comes a day after Sawant took to to announce that he would file a formal complaint before against the channels and the production teams of the two serials for violating MCC.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of instructions and guidelines to be followed by political quarter and candidates contesting polls for the conduct free and fair elections. It came into force on March 10 after the announcement of election schedule by the EC.

Seven phase elections will begin on April 11 and commence on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

