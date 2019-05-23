US, allies 'do not dare' to attack Iran: Revolutionary Guards commander

-
The United States and its allies "do not dare" to attack Iran because of its "spirit of resistance", Revolutionary Guards said commander on Wednesday.
"If criminal America and its Western and regional allies don't dare carry out a face-to-face military attack against our country it is because of the spirit of resistance and sacrifice of the people and youth," Sputnik quoted Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Gholamali Rashid.
Rashid's warning comes amid a US military increasing presence in the Middle East in order to deter the Iranian "threat".
Washington ordered carrier strike warships and B-52 bombers off the coast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to counter an alleged and unexplained threat from Iran.
Washington deployed more troops in the Persian Gulf, one of the world's most strategic waterways, in what the US officials claimed was a reaction to photographs showing Iran loading missiles onto small traditional boats, The Times of Israel reported.
The diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran are at an all-time high, as the former has imposed numerous sanctions on the country.
In addition to this, the Pentagon on Friday approved the deployment of a Patriot missile defence battery and a Navy ship to the Middle-East.
Last year in November, the Trump Administration re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports following the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
