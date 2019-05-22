Japanese carriers suspend preorders for Huawei's latest phone

As the trade dispute between USA and continues, Chinese Huawei's latest model has taken a hit in Japan, with major carriers suspending its preorders.

Furthermore, Japanese mobile-phone carriers and said that they would postpone sales of Huawei's new P30 smartphone, according to NHK.

On the other hand, Technologies has said that it will be releasing its new models in as scheduled, which is later this month.

Apart from and SoftBank, has also suspended preorders for Huawei's latest offering.

The Japanese carriers have raised concerns regarding Huawei's capability of providing a reliable supply of the phone in the wake of the US- trade spat. Technologies has abstained from commenting on the issue.

This is the latest in Huawei's mounting list of worries, especially after US blacklisted the Chinese company, citing national security risks. Following this, cut off Huawei's access to future updates.

The company's Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, is currently under house arrest in Canada, after being detained last year. The seeks Meng's extradition for allegedly circumventing US sanctions on

