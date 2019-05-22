Japanese carriers suspend preorders for Huawei's latest phone

-
As the trade dispute between USA and China continues, Chinese telecom giant Huawei's latest smartphone model has taken a hit in Japan, with major carriers suspending its preorders.
Furthermore, Japanese mobile-phone carriers KDDI and SoftBank said that they would postpone sales of Huawei's new P30 smartphone, according to NHK.
On the other hand, Huawei Technologies Japan has said that it will be releasing its new models in Japan as scheduled, which is later this month.
Apart from KDDI and SoftBank, NTT Docomo has also suspended preorders for Huawei's latest offering.
The Japanese carriers have raised concerns regarding Huawei's capability of providing a reliable supply of the phone in the wake of the US-China trade spat. Huawei Technologies Japan has abstained from commenting on the issue.
This is the latest in Huawei's mounting list of worries, especially after US President Donald Trump blacklisted the Chinese company, citing national security risks. Following this, Google cut off Huawei's access to future Android updates.
The company's Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, is currently under house arrest in Canada, after being detained last year. The United States seeks Meng's extradition for allegedly circumventing US sanctions on Iran.
