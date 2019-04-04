US, China begin ninth round of trade talks

Following last week's meet in Beijing, the and resumed trade talks here on Wednesday in a bid to move closer to achieving a deal to put an end to their trade dispute.

US tariffs continue to pose a challenge to the final deal, according to NHK. While wants to remove the tariffs, the US has stated that the cess will remain in place until it's completely clear that will wholly adhere to the deal.

reportedly proposed buying more from the during last week's talks - the eighth of its kind - held in led the US side in Beijing, while China's led the Chinese delegation.

Both and are engaged in intense negotiations in the wake of a trade dispute that would've originally seen the substantively increase tariffs on Chinese goods from March 1.

has since withheld the tariff increase as talks between the two sides have been promising.

The two countries now hope to reach a final trade deal which will be signed during a late-April summit at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)