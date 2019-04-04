US, China begin ninth round of trade talks

Following last week's meet in Beijing, the United States and China resumed trade talks here on Wednesday in a bid to move closer to achieving a deal to put an end to their trade dispute.
US tariffs continue to pose a challenge to the final deal, according to NHK. While Beijing wants Washington to remove the tariffs, the US has stated that the cess will remain in place until it's completely clear that China will wholly adhere to the deal.
China reportedly proposed buying more farm products from the United States during last week's talks - the eighth of its kind - held in Beijing. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led the US side in Beijing, while China's Vice Premier Liu He led the Chinese delegation.
Both Beijing and Washington are engaged in intense negotiations in the wake of a trade dispute that would've originally seen the United States substantively increase tariffs on Chinese goods from March 1.
President Trump has since withheld the tariff increase as talks between the two sides have been promising.
The two countries now hope to reach a final trade deal which will be signed during a late-April summit at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to officials.
