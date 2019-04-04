Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn arrested for 4th time

Ex- chief was arrested again for the fourth time on Thursday by prosecutors on suspicions of aggravated breach of trust.

Ghosn's re-arrest comes days after he was released on bail by a court after spending 108 days in detention, during which he was indicted on charges of aggravated breach of trust and underreporting his remuneration for Japanese carmaker Motor.

He was also fired as the of both and following his arrest in December, after which he stepped down as the and of French carmaker

Reiterating his innocence, Ghosn described his re-arrest as "outrageous and arbitrary" in a statement released through his US agent, according to NHK.

"Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me," he stated.

He added that his arrest is an attempt by "some individuals at Nissan" to "silence him" and mislead the prosecutors.

The former called for a free trial and expressed confidence that he would emerge innocent if tried fairly.

Prosecutors in believe that Ghosn allegedly misused Nissan's funds for personal use through a dealership in They suspect that some funds, out of the USD 34 million paid to the dealership, were used to pay for a yacht, which was used by Ghosn. The 65-year-old's associates immediately denied the allegations.

