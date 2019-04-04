Trump says not concerned about Mar-a-Lago's security after arrest of Chinese woman

-
United States President Donald Trump said that he was not concerned about the security provisions at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida following the arrest of the Chinese woman, who was trying to enter the property with a thumb drive containing "malicious" malware.
"No, I'm not concerned at all," The Hill quoted Trump as saying on Wednesday.
"We have very good control," he added.
Trump further dubbed it as a "fluke situation" and praised the receptionist at the resort who alerted the Secret Service agents after the Chinese woman started behaving in a suspicious manner.
Prosecutors said in a court filing made public on Tuesday alleged that the accused, named Yujing Zhang, showed the security officials two Chinese passports as she sought access to the club's swimming pool area.
Zhang was granted access to the property because resort officials assumed she was related to a club member.
Once Zhang was inside, she told a receptionist she was there to attend a nonexistent meeting of the United Nations Chinese American Association, the court filings said.
However, the event described by Zhang did not exist, and the receptionist summoned more Secret Service agents, telling them Zhang was not authorised to be there.
"The end result, it was good," Trump noted while adding, "I think probably we'll see what happened, where she's from, who she is, but the result is they were able to get her, and she is now suffering the consequences of whatever it is she had in mind."
The incident has raised security concerns about who is able to access Trump's private property.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Secret Service Director Randolph Alles, wrote, "Access to the club could allow agents of foreign governments to collect valuable information on those with access to President Trump or conduct any of several other intelligence collection or influence operations.
