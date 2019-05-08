US envoy for North Korea Stephen Biehun arrives in Seoul

for arrived in on Wednesday to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-

The talks are expected to focus on Pyongyang's recent firing of short-range projectiles and possible to North Korea, reported Yonhap. arrived at at around 6:40 p.m. (local time), accompanied by official and Alex Wong, deputy assistant secretary of state for During his four-day visit to the country, will also attend a session of the joint "working group" established to coordinate policy on

to is expected to be a key topic in the said meeting. According to a recent report by the United Nations, more than ten million North Koreans are suffering "severe food shortages" due to series of weather disasters, compounded by international sanctions on the country, particularly by the US.On May 4, North Korea reportedly fired multiple short-range "projectiles" off its east coast, amid stalled denuclearisation talks between and following the abrupt fallout of the summit in February.

Do- and Beigun last week held telephonic a telephonic conversation, where they discussed their assessment of the situation on the peninsula since summit.

Ties between the US and North Korea have hit a roadblock over the ease of sanctions, where sought relief as a recognition of the steps taken towards denuclearisation.

has, until now, reinforced that relief in sanctions would only be given after Pyongyang carries out "complete and verifiable" denuclearisation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)