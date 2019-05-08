20 injured after train collides with truck in Germany

At least 20 people were injured after a train collided with a truck in northern Germany's on Wednesday morning.

The mishap occurred at the level crossing in Alt Duvenstedt, according to

The fled before the collision as the train was partially derailed due to the impact as per a statement by the

Out of the injured, three people are in critical condition. Rescue workers are on site to repair the damaged overhead lines.

Traffic has been heavily hit due to the accident, as the other passengers were transported through replacement buses.

The exact reason why the truck was in the train's way is not known yet.

