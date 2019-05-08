Indo-Israel relations will remain unaffected regardless of who is in power, says Ron Malka

Relations between and will continue to grow and flourish regardless of which party comes to power following the 2019 general elections, said Israeli to Dr

Speaking to ANI, Malka said: "The relations between and are not between individuals but two countries. It does not matter who is in power. The chemistry between individuals or parties help, but it doesn't matter who is in power. Regardless of which party comes to power, the relations between the two countries will grow and flourish."

On being asked how will cooperate with India in countering terrorism in the wake of being listed by the as a global terrorist, Malka replied, "It is not only the issue of India and Israel fighting terrorism, I think the should be united in the fight against terrorism. India and Israel are great friends, and as friends, we will support each other."

Israel had extended its support to India following the Pulwama terror attack in February that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Responding to speculations on Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu's possible visit to India, Malka said, " is interested to come. There were scheduling issues earlier, but he will come. The date is not fixed."

In the past few years, India and Israel have made calibrated efforts towards strengthening their relationship.

