US: Pompeo urges Imran Khan to take action against terrorist organisations

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him to take actions in order to defeat terrorist organisations.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Following up on their September 5, 2018 meeting in Islamabad, Secretary Pompeo emphasized the continued importance of the United States and Pakistan working together to advance shared priorities, including Pakistan's significant role in supporting the Afghan peace process and counterterrorism. Secretary Pompeo welcomed the occasion to discuss opportunities for enhanced cooperation, including expanded trade and investment opportunities," said US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

"The Secretary looked forward to continued progress from Pakistan on shared security priorities, including defeating terrorist organizations, which he hoped would form the basis of a reinvigorated partnership," he added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed Khan were also present during the meeting.

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Khan in the White House.

During the meeting, Khan and Trump held a discussion on a wide range of issues including counterterrorism, defence, energy, and trade.

