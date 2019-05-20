US to hold economic workshop in June as part of Middle East peace plan

The on Sunday announced that it will hold an "economic workshop" in in June for the development of Palestinian communities and other parts of the Arab as part of its peace plan.

"This workshop is a pivotal opportunity to convene government, and business leaders to share ideas, discuss strategies and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement," the said in a statement.

The workshop, scheduled to be held in capital city on June 25 and 26, is a part of US Donald Trump's peace deal, prepared by his and senior advisor

However, the statement had no mention of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, reported.

So far the speculation is that the deal does not include a two-state solution, which was promoted by several

Various analysts have claimed that the US is framing the deal keeping its ally Israel's interests in mind.

France's outgoing to the US, Gerard Araud, had claimed, "The US peace deal for Israel-Palestine conflict will be "very close to what the Israelis want," and 99 per cent "doomed to fail".

He had also claimed that Trump has, so far, been "uniquely" successful to "push the Israelis".

Meanwhile, Kushner has clarified that the full plan will not be released until at least June.

"People are letting their grandfathers' conflict destroy their children's futures. This will present an exciting, realistic and viable pathway forward that does not currently exist," he said.

is a disputed territory, with and Palestine claiming it equally. Over 400,000 Jews live in settlements. Another 200,000-plus live in East neighbourhoods annexed by after the 1967 war.

