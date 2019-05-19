'Prez Jinping you still have time to quit Balochistan,' BLA's Majeed Brigade threatens China, Pak to launch fresh attacks

-
Majeed Brigade, an elite unit of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on Sunday in a video threatened Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan to withdraw their projects immediately from Balochistan.
"President Xi Jinping, you still have time to quit Balochistan or you will witness a retaliation from Baloch sons and daughters that you will never forget," a BLA commander said in the video.
"China you came here without our consent supported our enemies, helped Pakistani military in wiping our villages. But now it's our turn," he added.
The video was released only eight days after four members of Baloch Liberation Army's Majeed Brigade stormed a five-star hotel in Gwadar and battled Pakistani commandos for 26 hours.
The deadly attack on May 11 at the luxury hotel in Gwadar has intensified security concerns around Beijing's major development drive in Pakistan, including a strategic deep-sea port.
In the video, the BLA commander was seen surrounded by heavily armed persons wearing the same camouflage uniform as members of Majeed Brigade, also known as self-sacrificing squad of the BLA, guarded him.
He said, "BLA is telling you that your China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will fail miserably on the Baloch land."
The commander claimed that a special unit has been formed in Majeed Brigade to particularly "attack Chinese officials and installations in Balochistan."
In reference to the attack on Pearl Continental, the commander said, "The motive of our attack was to inflict heavy losses upon both Pakistan and China."
"It was a simple and clear message to China and Pakistan to withdraw immediately from Balochistan. This warning to China and Pakistan was also given by our leader Gen Aslam Baloch. But China failed to pay heed.
"We once again make it clear that Gwadar and the rest of Balochistan belong to Balochistan. It is our duty to protect our land and our sea," he added.
The Brigade further noted that the attack on Pearl Continental hotel was "a part of our Operation Zir Pahazag". "This is a continuous operation that has been initiated to safeguard the Baloch Sea from China, Pakistan and other foreign powers," the commander said.
In one of the most direct and daring threats to China, the BLA commander says that Balochistan will be a graveyard for Chinese "expansionist motives".
BLA commander concludes his video by saying "General Aslam Baloch's mission will continue".
General Aslam Baloch, the slain BLA leader and founder of Majeed Brigade, is widely credited for the organisation's recent transformation, which has seen an unprecedented increase in its attacks.
The China-Pakistan economic corridor has China investing over USD 60 billion. The corridor reaches out from Xinjiang to Gwadar port in Pakistan's Balochistan province.
