US to support Kabul in achieving peace reconciliation post Wardak attack

The on Tuesday strongly condemned the that took place near the (NDS) training facility in Afghanistan's province on Wednesday, adding that it will continue to support to achieve peace reconciliation in the region.

A press statement released by the US Embassy in on Tuesday condemned the Taliban-mediated attack saying, "This attack was an attack against Afghanistan's defenders. In the face of such cowardly acts, the stands with the people of Afghanistan, who seek a peaceful future and an end to the violence."

"We honour the sacrifices of the brave Afghan security and defence forces and we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims. The will continue to support our Afghan partners to bolster security and achieve an end to the conflict in Afghanistan," the statement read.

A statement issued by the NDS, on Tuesday, confirmed that as many as 36 people lost their lives and 58 others were injured in Monday's attack in Maidan Shahr, capital of province, Tolo News reported.

"A Humvee full of explosives was detonated close to the base," NDS said.

has ordered an investigation into the attack.

The attack came amid India, and the US reiterating their commitment and support to Afghanistan's efforts towards a peace and reconciliation process that is led, owned and controlled by

