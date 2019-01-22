US to support Kabul in achieving peace reconciliation post Wardak attack

The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned the suicide car explosion that took place near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) training facility in Afghanistan's Wardak province on Wednesday, adding that it will continue to support Kabul to achieve peace reconciliation in the region.
A press statement released by the US Embassy in Afghanistan on Tuesday condemned the Taliban-mediated attack saying, "This attack was an attack against Afghanistan's defenders. In the face of such cowardly acts, the United States stands with the people of Afghanistan, who seek a peaceful future and an end to the violence."
"We honour the sacrifices of the brave Afghan security and defence forces and we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the victims. The United States will continue to support our Afghan partners to bolster security and achieve an end to the conflict in Afghanistan," the statement read.
A statement issued by the NDS, on Tuesday, confirmed that as many as 36 people lost their lives and 58 others were injured in Monday's attack in Maidan Shahr, capital of Wardak province, Tolo News reported.
"A Humvee full of explosives was detonated close to the base," NDS said.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has ordered an investigation into the attack.
The attack came amid India, Pakistan and the US reiterating their commitment and support to Afghanistan's efforts towards a peace and reconciliation process that is led, owned and controlled by Kabul.
