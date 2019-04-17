USA: 71-year-old man arrested on 100 counts of rape

A 71-year-old central man, identified as Harvey Joseph Fountain, was arrested on 100 preliminary counts of rape, including those of minors, the Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday (local time).

"The crimes allegedly began in the early 1970s and continued through the early 1980s," quoted the police as saying in a news release.

Fountain was previously arrested on April 9, on 50 preliminary counts of rape. He was arrested again last week after detectives identified other apparent victims.

He is currently being held in the Detention Centre. His bail has been set at USD one million, according to the

Fountain is yet to be formally charged, as a grand jury is expected to consider the case and decide upon the charges, as well as whether or not he is to be indicted.

The Sheriff's office added that investigations are "still ongoing, and more arrests are possible.

