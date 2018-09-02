Asia Cup: Three uncapped players in Afghanistan squad

-
ALSO READ
Four spinners in Afghanistan squad for inaugural Test
Zazai stars as Afghanistan see off Ireland in first T20
Spinners Rashid, Nabi, Mujeeb move up in T20I rankings
Rashid stars again as Afghanistan outclass Bangladesh in T20 series opener
Rashid consolidates his position at top of T20I rankings
-
Three uncapped players namely Sayed Sherzad, Munir Ahmad and Wafadar have been named in the 17-member Afghanistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning September 15 in the United Arab Emirates.
While bowlers Sherzad and Wafadar have represented the country in Test and T20 cricket respectively, Munir Ahmad is yet to play for the national side, the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website reported.
The inclusion of Sherzad and Wafadar is likely to boost up the pace attack of the team as both the bowlers have performed well in their previous matches.
In the spin department, the trio of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be providing the team with a much-needed advantage on the tricky Asian tracks.
Right-arm bowler Dawlat Zadran, who was a part of the Afghanistan side that recently won the ODI series against Ireland, failed to make it to the ODI squad for the Asia Cup.
Afghanistan are slated to begin their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 17.
The full Afghanistan squad for the Asia Cup is as follows:
Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wk), Sayed Ahmad Sherzad, Sharafudin Ashraf, Wafadar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU