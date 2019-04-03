A-SAT test: US takes note of India's statements on space debris issues

The has said that the issue of is an important concern and it has taken note of the Indian government's statements that its recently conducted (A-SAT) was designed to address " issues," according to

The US official's comments came in the wake of (NASA) labelling India's A-SAT test as "a terrible, terrible thing".

During a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), Palladino said, "The issue of space debris, that is an important concern for the United States, and I would say that we took note of the Indian Government's statements that the test was designed to address issues."

He had earlier outlined, "We have a strong strategic partnership with India, and we will continue to pursue shared interests in space, in scientific and technical cooperation with India, and that includes collaboration on safety and security in space."

On the A-SAT test, Bridenstine had said, "It's unacceptable...That is a terrible, terrible thing to create an event that sends debris in an apogee that goes above the (ISS)."

NASA has since notified that due to India's A-SAT test, the risk of small debris impact to the space station increased by 44 per cent over the period of 10 days.

India's successful anti-missile test was announced by in a televised address to the nation on March 27. After the US, and China, is the fourth country to have anti-satellite missile capability.An statement from the said that the test was at a level low enough to ensure that any debris generated would fall back to Earth within weeks.

Under the Mission Shakti, a joint mission of and Development Organisation (DRDO) and (ISRO), the was conducted in which one of India's existing operating in the lower orbit was destroyed with a missile.

The in a statement stated that the technological test was carried out to verify that has the capability to safeguard its space assets.

